UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Union City Chief of Police is addressing the recent uptick of gun violence in the community.

“In Union City we’re not immune to the uptick in crime here happening in the Bay Area,” said Jimenez.

In recent weeks, Union City Police have responded to violent crimes stemming from gun violence related to gangs, drugs and domestic violence. Sergeant Jean Jimenez said the department is taking steps to try and combat the rise in these violent crimes.

“Enhanced enforcement of illegal, we’re collaborating with criminal justice partners, safe and secure firearms ownership, district policing and community oriented and policing problem-solving unit,” said Jimenez.

In a post on the city’s Nixle and social media pages, the police chief said:

-There have been five homicides in the last year.

-Attempted homicides and assaults with a gun are up about 63%.

-70% of guns seized by police are either ghost guns or not registered to the attacker.

– A majority of the crimes are committed by people who do not live in the city.

“We’re going to switch our patrolling model to district policing which makes areas smaller for our officers to patrol so they have more interactions with the community so they can have a better understanding of what’s going on in the community,” said Jimenez.

Sergeant Jimenez added the department will send officers to where they are needed most based on crime data but will need help from the public.

“We ask our community to continue to be our eyes and ears when we’re not around to report crimes or any suspicious activity and to get more information to join up with our social media platforms,” said Jimenez.