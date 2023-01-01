UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the early morning on Sunday, according to the Union City Police Department.

Around 3:49 a.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of Whipple Road due to a report of a shooting. Once arriving on scene, officers found a 36-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for further treatment. UCPD detectives are still investigating, but they say that at this time there are no additional known threats to the public. Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Angela Fonseca at Angelaf@unioncity.org or 510-675-5227. You can also choose to remain anonymous by calling the UCPD tip line at 510-675-5207 or by emailing tips@unioncity.org.