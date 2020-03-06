Live Now
United Airlines temporarily suspends XNA flights to San Francisco due to coronavirus

by: Gary Gilbert

HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — United Airlines is temporarily suspending flights to San Francisco out of Northwest Arkansas National Airport due to the threat of coronavirus.

According to Alex English with XNA, it was the airline’s decision to cancel the flights due to the threat.

English says that flights should resume after October 1.

