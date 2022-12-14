SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — United Airlines is making waves with a massive order for new planes.

The airline announced a plan this week to buy 200 new Boeing 787s. The carrier is hoping to replace its aging fleet of wide body jets with newer and more fuel-efficient planes.

Hundreds of new jobs are expected at San Francisco International Airport. United Airlines said to support their large aircraft order, the carrier is adding thousands of jobs nationwide including over 2,000 jobs in the Bay Area.

“More pilots, more flight attendants, more ramp employees, more customer service agents,” said Maddie King, United Airlines spokesperson. These are just some of the positions the airline is looking to fill by the end of next year.

King said the carrier has already taken delivery of smaller aircraft used for domestic flights. “This additional up to two-hundred 787s that we’re going to be taking delivery of, that will go through 2032 when we will have all that aircraft in our fleet but looking forward to next year. We are looking like we are going to be taking delivery of about two aircraft every week and three aircraft every week in 2024,” said King.

Commercial airline pilot captain, Laura Einsetler, said this aircraft expansion will make for a better travel experience. “It’s going to be new comfort and technologies. You’ll see more point-to-point direct flights available on new routes and also more frequency on the particular routes that they have at this time,” said Einsetler.

She added it is not just going to be fun for passengers. “For us pilots we love to see new airplanes that we get to fly and have the joy of commanding and leading and experiencing so we can take our passengers to anywhere they want to go safely, efficiently and comfortably,” said Einsetler.

The expansion coincides with recent changes at SFO. United airlines started flying nonstop to Brisbane, Australia this fall and a nonstop route to Rome will begin service in May 2023.

“It’s great to see because things were so crushing during the pandemic so for us to now be able to experience and mentor and try to pull new people into our industry and come on board with us to help grow the airlines and the travel industry it’s an amazing time right now,” said Einsetler.

This deal comes as more people are traveling worldwide. United Airlines is expecting this holiday season to be their busiest travel period yet.