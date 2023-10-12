It may still be the spooky season, but Universal Studios Hollywood is gearing up for the “most wonderful time of the year.”

Seasonal favorites like Grinchmas and Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter are set to return, along with new food options at City Walk.

All the holiday festivities will begin on Nov. 24 and conclude on Jan. 1, 2024, and are included with theme park admission, the park announced Thursday.

Here’s a look at what you can expect at the theme park this holiday season

Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

The village of Hogsmeade has transformed into a shimmering winter wonderland for the holidays. Park guests can watch a special holiday acapella performance from the Hogwarts Frog Choir, grab a cup of Hot Butterbeer, and watch Hogwarts Castle light up during “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle” nightly show.

The show includes music from the Harry Potter movie franchise.

Grinchmas

The mean, ole Mr. Grinch has returned for the annual “Grinchmas Who- bilation” event at Universal Plaza, located in the middle of the theme park. Park visitors can take photos with the Grinch and his dog, Max, and meet other Who-ville residents like Cindy Lou Who.

Guests can join Cindy Lou Who for a daily story time and learn of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” or send a letter off through the Who-ville post office during the event.

Holiday treats from Who-ville, like the Grinch Donut and hot cocoa, will also be available for purchase.

The Who-bilation will also return with an all-new daytime performance featuring the Who-Bee Doo-Wops group, Who-ville’s latest musical sensation.

Each evening, the 65-foot tall “Grinchmas” tree, decorated with LED lights and hundreds of ornaments, will come to life during the tree-lighting ceremony.

Universal City Walk

CityWalk will be decked out in its best holiday décor and restaurants like The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen, Antojitos Cocina Mexicana and NBC Sports Grill & Brew will be offering seasonal foods.

The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen will offer a seasonal milkshake and Antojitos Cocina Mexicana will have an array of holiday drinks, including the Mistletoe Mule, Chestnut Horchata and Apple Cider Margarita.

The NBC Sports Grill & Brew will also have the Peppermint Martini for a limited time, a news release said.

Admission to CityWalk is free.