(BCN) — A former physics professor at Stanford University has been appointed to direct the University of California Observatories, UC President Michael Drake said in a statement Friday. Bruce Macintosh, who holds doctoral degree in astronomy, will begin a five-year term on Sept. 1 serving nine UC campuses.

He will oversee UC facilities such as the Lick Observatory, technical labs at UC Santa Cruz and UCLA and the university’s partnership with the W.M. Keck Observatory in Hawaii. Macintosh will be a professor of astronomy and astrophysics at UC Santa Cruz. Macintosh was a professor at Stanford University for the past nine years. Since 2018, he also served as deputy director of the Kavli Institute for Particle Astrophysics and Cosmology at Stanford.

