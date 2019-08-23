Unlicensed teen drivers in Marin County crash into each other on way to school

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — In the North Bay, a nasty car wreck on Highway 101 involved students headed to their first day of school.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the kids did not have their driver’s licenses and “were messing around on the freeway.”

With smashed cars is how students from San Rafael High School started the school year, according to the California Highway Patrol.

On northbound Highway 101 just by the Tiburon exit early Thursday morning, three cars crashed right into each other.

“One of the girls lane changed into a BMW, that BMW spun out of control and the girl then gets hit by a friend of there, which is also a Mercedes,” said Officer Patrick Roth with the CHP.

Roth told KRON4 the drivers of the luxury vehicles were very green behind the wheel.

One driver only had her learners permit and other driver did not have a license.

Roth says this crash is a good reminder for parents make sure their kids now the rules of the road.

“If you are not licensed you shouldn’t be driving because you are not experienced,” he said. “And parents need to be aware of their kids driving status.”

The CHP wanted to point out a the girls were driving back from their senior sunrise event on at the Marin headlands, a tradition for seniors of their first day of school.

“That time of day traffic is very light so for cars to crash into each other, we knew some type of shenanigans was going on,” Roth said.

