SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)– Firefighters brought a fire along U.S. Highway 101 in Potrero Hill under control after it scorched a hillside near the Cesar Chavez off-ramp on Wednesday morning.

Crews responded about 10:30 a.m. to the blaze and it spread to about an acre before it was controlled about 11:15 a.m., the San Francisco Fire Department said on Twitter.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.

The fire department said on social media that the blaze started in an encampment along the freeway.

