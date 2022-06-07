WATSONVILLE, Calif. (BCN)–Police in Watsonville have released more information about an hours-long standoff on Tuesday with a man on Kilburn Street.

Officers responded around 10:30 a.m. to the 100 block of Kilburn Street after receiving a report about a man with a gun. Police made contact with the man and convinced him to toss two guns near his front yard.

At that point, police set up a perimeter and a shelter-in-place was issued for the neighborhood and schools in the area as the authorities attempted to negotiate with the subject.

A Special Response Unit was called in and determined that both guns were replicas, police said. Since they were not real guns, the man’s actions did not constitute either a misdemeanor or a felony, police said.

He was not arrested.

Police said, though no weapon crimes occurred, they will be recommending that the district attorney filed charges for obstruction of justice.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted at 3:30 p.m.

“We understand the inconvenience this may have caused many residents,” said the Watsonville Police, “but with these types of incidents, we must be methodical and patient to ensure everyone’s safety.”

The name of the man has not been released nor has any motive.

