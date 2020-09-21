Updated CDC guidance says coronavirus can spread through the air

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) acknowledged Sunday in an updated guidance that the novel coronavirus can spread through the air.

The update states that COVID-19 can spread through the droplets and airborne particles that are formed when a person who has the virus coughs, sneezes, signs, talks or breathes.

The CDC says there is growing evidence that droplets and airborne particles can remain in the air and be inhaled by others, and travel distances beyond 6 feet.

So, indoor environments without good ventilation can increase the risk of transmission.

The virus, which has infected more than 6 million Americans and killed nearly 200,000, can spread a couple of different ways.

The most common way, according to the CDC, is through respiratory droplets, produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, talks or breathes.

COVID-19 can spread through people who are in close contact with one another, said to be within about 6 feet.

The virus can also spread by touching certain things. Droplets can land on surfaces and objects and be transferred by touch. A person can get COVID-19 by touching the surface or object that has the virus on it and then proceeding to touch their own mouth, nose or eyes.

