MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A portion of US-101 will be closed from Petaluma to Novato for crews to complete work in the area Saturday night, according to CalTrans.

US-101 southbound will be closed from State Route 116 (Lakeville Highway) in Petaluma to Atherton Road in Novato from 9 p.m. tonight until 9 a.m. tomorrow morning, CalTrans said. The closure is providing PG&E and the County of Marin extra space as they deal with a landslide that occurred in the area on March 21.

PG&E will complete work on gas lines that run under the freeway. PG&E will also build a bypass for drivers to avoid the impacted slope in preparation for the upcoming storm. North Marin Water has also been on site with PG&E this week to asses the situation.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Drivers leaving Petaluma can take Lakeville Highway eastbound to State Route 37 westbound where they can gate back on U.S. 101 south. Anyone traveling that way is advised to allow for extra travel time. For more updates on road conditions, please visit 511.org.