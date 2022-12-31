SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Highway-101 will be closed in South San Francisco indefinitely due to ”major flooding,” according to the California Highway Patrol.

Northbound and southbound lanes are both closed at this time, as lanes are blocked in both directions. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes, including Interstate-280.

CalTrans crews are already on the scene, according to CHP. It is unknown when the freeway will reopen.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.