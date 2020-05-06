US meat shortage hits Wendy’s

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Fast-food chain Wendy’s is now being affected by the national meat shortage, causing some menu items to even be unavailable.

A financial analyst estimates nearly 1 in 5 Wendy’s restaurants are completely out of beef. That’s about 1,000 locations.

Wendy’s is more exposed to the shortage of meat during the coronavirus pandemic because it relies on fresh beef more than other fast-food spots.

Wendy’s says some restaurants are very limited during these times, and while the delivery scheduled is unchanged, supply has been tight because beef supplies in North America are facing production challenges.

As we know, may eat suppliers have shut down factories due to workers falling ill from the coronavirus.

A spokesperson for Wendy’s says “we are working diligently to minimize the impact to our customers and continue to work with our partner to monitor this closely.”

The company will release its first quarter earnings soon.

It is unclear how badly the meat shortage will impact its finances.

Latest Stories: