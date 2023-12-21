SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you are traveling this holiday season, particularly by plane, you’ll need to carry an ID, and in California, there is a new digital option. Through a new pilot program launched by the California Department of Motor Vehicles, it is now possible to add your state-issued eligible driver’s license or identification card to your phone’s digital wallet as a TSA-accepted form of photo ID.

Anyone with a California address can download the DMV wallet app on their smartphone.

According to the TSA, travelers may present their ID at select TSA checkpoints by tapping their phone or linked device or scanning the app issued QR code. Your photo will be taken by the TSA reader at security to proceed to screening.

You still need to carry your physical ID as needed, the TSA said.

This digital ID is accepted at nearly 30 airports, including Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport, San Francisco International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport and Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

You can also use your digital ID to verify your age when making a purchase. Digital IDs, however, are not accepted by police, state, and government agencies.

The digital ID is still part of a pilot program, so participation is limited. For information on how participate in the pilot, visit the California DMV website.

Only 1.5 million people will be allowed to enroll at this time.