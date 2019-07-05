Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

USGS talks powerful 6.4 earthquake in SoCal

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Residents are still on edge following the powerful earthquake in Southern California on Thursday.

Susan Hough, a seismologist, joined KRON4 with more on the historic quake.  

Hough says that at this time there have been over a thousand aftershocks reported in the area of Ridgecrest, just one day after the shock. 

The biggest aftershock was recorded on Friday morning with a 5.4 magnitude.

Hough says that is on target for what is expected when an earthquake strikes California.

When such a large earthquake strikes, a lot of damage is typically expected. However, Hough says not as much damage occurred due to the sparsely populated area.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News