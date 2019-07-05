USGS talks powerful 6.4 earthquake in SoCal

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Residents are still on edge following the powerful earthquake in Southern California on Thursday.

Susan Hough, a seismologist, joined KRON4 with more on the historic quake.

Hough says that at this time there have been over a thousand aftershocks reported in the area of Ridgecrest, just one day after the shock.

The biggest aftershock was recorded on Friday morning with a 5.4 magnitude.

Hough says that is on target for what is expected when an earthquake strikes California.

When such a large earthquake strikes, a lot of damage is typically expected. However, Hough says not as much damage occurred due to the sparsely populated area.