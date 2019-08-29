USWNT captain Carli Lloyd is considering the NFL

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – U.S. women’s national soccer team captain, Carli Lloyd has received two serious inquiries from the NFL to become the first female kicker in the league.

Lloyd was seen at the Ravens and Eagles practice completing a 55-yard field goal at the joint practice.

Shortly after the kick was made, Lloyd had received multiple offers asking if she would be interested.

Lloyd turned down the offer as she was committed to playing a game on Thursday. The U.S. Women’s National Team is scheduled to play against Portugal at the Eagles Lincoln Financial Field.

When asked how serious the offers were Lloyd said, “pretty serious.”

Lloyd isn’t crossing the idea off just yet. She understands the challenges that are involved.

Lloyd went on to tell the NFL, “Maybe this is kind of something that’s going to break down some barriers and give people, women especially, the confidence to know that maybe they can be a part of any NFL team as a kicker.”

Could the NFL be in Lloyd’s future? Lloyd said, “There’s actually a lot of people out there who are rooting for me and who are wanting me to try and do it.” She added, “I think anything is possible. I think somebody’s got to be the first one right?”