Utah Jazz’ Rudy Gobert speaks out for 1st time since testing positive for coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has made his first public announcement since testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

The news was brought to light just moments before tip off at Chesapeake Energy Arena as the Oklahoma City Thunder were set to host the Jazz Wednesday night.

The 7-foot-1 French player was reportedly not in the arena, but the game was canceled as a precaution. On Thursday, it was confirmed that his teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive for COVID-19.

A now-viral video began to circulate on social media of Gobert touching several microphones as a “joke” before leaving a press conference.

This raised a lot of concerns as many wondered if he had already contracted the virus before touching all the mics.

Gobert took to Instagram to share a message. He first thanked those for the support and well wishes.

“I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis… mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment,” he wrote.

He then apologized for his actions, likely referring to the microphone incident.

Additionally, Jazz players said Gobert had been careless in the locker room by touching other players and their belongings, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus,” he said.

Mitchell also made a public statement to social media after he learned he had tested positive for the virus.

He also thanked those who have been reaching out him, pouring him with love and support during this time.

He then focused on the people that need to be more knowledgeable on the situation and the seriousness of the coronavirus as a whole.

“We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health for the well being of those around them,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

All NBA games have been suspended until further notice.

As of now, no additional players have tested positive for COVID-19.

