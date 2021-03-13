V.P. Harris honors Breonna Taylor, says she will continue to ‘push for police reform’

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — On the one-year anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death, Vice President Kamala Harris addressed police reform.

In a tweet posted on Saturday, Harris said she and President Joe Biden will continue to push for police reform.

“We’re committed to working with Congress to get it done,” she wrote.

Today, I #SayHerName. Breonna Taylor. Her life and her dreams were needlessly cut short. @POTUS and I will continue to push for police reform. We’re committed to working with Congress to get it done. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 14, 2021

Taylor’s family continued their call for justice on Saturday as hundreds of demonstrators gathered in downtown Louisville.

“Eyes are on Louisville, Kentucky, today so let’s show America what community looks like,” said Taylor’s aunt, Bianca Austin, who wore her niece’s emergency medical technician jacket.