VACAVILLE (KRON) – UPDATE: Officials say that forward progress has been stopped and firefighters will stay on scene for a couple more hours to gain full control any contain flare ups.

UPDATE: Vallejo Fire is now en route to provide aid.

Vallejo E327 En Route To Vacaville For Mutual Aid Response To A Vegetation Fire. pic.twitter.com/lNkS7C0ajc — Vallejo Firefighters Association (@VallejoFire) August 16, 2019

Vacaville firefighters are responding to a grass fire at 7026 Grace Feather Ct.

Vaca District | Mutual Aid 2nd Alarm Vegetation Fire | 7026 Grace Feather Ct | #GraceFeatherFire#McMurtryCommand | 11:15 — Vacaville Fire Dist. 🇺🇸 (@VacavilleDist) August 16, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.