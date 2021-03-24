Vaccinated San Franciscans can now get free Super Duper fries

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – You can now add Super Duper to the list of eateries offering free food to anyone who is vaccinated.

Super Duper Burgers on Tuesday announced on Instagram it is offering free fries for vaccinated people at their downtown San Francisco locations.

Super Duper posted a statement about the vaccine offer on its website:

“We’re giving out free fries at our downtown San Francisco locations–it’s our way of saying thank you to our frontline workers and anyone doing their part to help end this pandemic. If you volunteer to get the COVID-19 vaccine next door to us at Moscone Center or elsewhere, we’ll reward you with some fries on the house. We hope this promotion can provide a convenient, fun way to encourage and reward participants in the vaccination effort. The pandemic has had an enormous impact on the restaurant industry, but we are hopeful that this vaccine rollout is a big step toward getting San Francisco and the rest of the world back open. We’re thankful for our frontline workers and proud of the way Bay Area residents have handled the pandemic thus far—this offer is our way of saying thank you for staying strong and taking one more huge step to bring an end to COVID-19.

To get the free fries, you have to post a pic of yourself at the vaccine facility on IG, Facebook or Twitter using the hashtag #COVIDVaccine.

Then show the post to your cashier and claim your free fries!

The offer is valid from opening to 7 p.m. every day, limit one per guest.

The offer is valid at the following locations only:

Super Duper Burgers, Metreon – 783 Mission St

Super Duper Burgers, FiDi – 346 Kearny St

Super Duper Burgers, Lower FiDi – 98 Mission St

Super Duper Burgers, Downtown – 721 Market St

Earlier this week, Krispy Kreme announced it would give vaccinated people a free doughnut every day for the rest of the year.