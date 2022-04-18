VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Vallejo City Hall and the Vallejo Authority Building were evacuated Monday afternoon due to a bomb threat, the city announced on social media. The Vallejo police and fire departments were investigating the incident.

The City of Vallejo asked people to avoid the areas of 555 Santa Clara Street and 200 Georgia Street due to the threat. The city first tweeted about the bomb threat at 2:48 p.m.

Last Friday, Novato High School issued a shelter-in-place order after a bomb threat that stemmed from an Easter egg hunt at the school. The order was lifted after Novato Police found no evidence of a bomb.

The City of Vallejo found itself at the center of some controversy Friday, when the city’s police officer’s association accused its police chief of sending out a “misleading” press release. The press release credited a decline in “use of force incidents” by the department to training implemented by the police chief, while the officer’s association believes the statement ignored other factors.