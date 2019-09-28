Vallejo family reeling after fire destroys home, belongings

VALLEJO (KRON) — A community is coming together to support a family who lost everything in a Vallejo fire.

It happened just over a week ago.

Everyone got out safely, but their home was destroyed and everything they had inside.

“Everything that we had. The whole thing burnt down,” said resident Michelle Sigua.

The Sigua family lived in this apartment for years until just over a week ago when a fire broke out behind their building.

Vallejo Fire Department officials say the fire took down power lines and spread to the family’s home.

“Furniture, clothes, everything,” she said.

The apartment is taped off and boarded up, burnt and charred in the back of the building.

The family of five is now looking for a new place to live.”

“It’s just hard to be out here and just not having our own place. it’s just hard,” Sigua said.

The Sigua’s friends and family started a Go Fund Me page to help them get back on their feet, to purchase school supplies and beds and food for their kids and to pay rent.

“Just happy how the community gets together to help out,” Sigua said. “Can’t express how thankful we are for everybody’s help and support.”

Fire officials have not yet determined a cause of the fire.

