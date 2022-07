(KRON) — A shelter-in-place order for parts of Vallejo has been lifted after a gas leak reported earlier was secured, according to a tweet from the City of Vallejo. Earlier, the Vallejo Fire Department had reportedly been investigating a hit to a gas line near 15 Howard Ave. Residents in the immediate area were told to shelter in place until further notice.

(11:56 a.m.) The Vallejo Fire Department is currently investigating a hit to a gas line in the area of 15 Howard Avenue in Vallejo.



If you are in the immediate area, please SHELTER IN PLACE until further notice.#Vallejo #CityOfVallejo pic.twitter.com/Jex5G6NJNm — City of Vallejo (@CityofVallejo) July 19, 2022 A subsequent tweet from the city indicated that PG&E was on the scene and the leak had been secured.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON 4 for updates.