VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — A Vallejo man has been indicted for possession of a gun and ammunition as a felon and as the subject of a domestic violence protective order, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said on Thursday.

Raykheem Andrew Guthery, 30, was given the two-count indictment by a federal grand jury. According to court documents, Guthery was pulled over on June 9 for driving a car without license plates.

Officers claim he pretended to be someone else, denied being on parole or probation, and denied being armed. Prosecutors allege that he was in fact on probation for felony assault and had a loaded firearm with an extended magazine concealed on his person.

Police allege it was a non-serialized “ghost gun” loaded with one round of .40 caliber ammunition in the chamber and another 17 rounds in the magazine. As a felon, Guthery is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

Prosecutors say he has been convicted in the past of at least three felonies, including one in 2016 for forcible assault likely to cause grave bodily injury. He is also barred from possessing firearms because of a domestic violence protective order issued in April of 2021 in Solano County.

If convicted, Guthery is facing a maximum of ten years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

