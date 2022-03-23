VALLEJO (KRON) – The Vallejo Fire Department is investigating a fatal fire that broke out in a single residential structure on Tuesday. By the time fire fighters responded to the blaze on the 100 block of Bayview Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, the flames had already engulfed the basement and extended to the residence above.

While attempting to bring the fire under control, firefighters conduced a life-rescue search. They were able to locate and extract three residents from the home. Two of the victims, an 81-year-old female, and her 50-year-old daughter, succumbed to their injuries shortly after arriving at area hospitals.

A third resident experienced smoke inhalation and minor thermal burns but is expected to make a full recovery.

A dog was also discovered at the scene and declared deceased.

The fire has been determined to have started in the home’s basement area.

“On behalf of the Vallejo Fire Department, I would like to express our deepest condolences to the family during this very difficult time. We are all devastated by this tragic loss of life,” said Vallejo Fire Chief Kyle Long. “I would also like to commend our firefighters for their heroic efforts in a rescue operation during an active fire and their ability to preserve the life of one victim during this horrific incident.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.