Vallejo man accused of sexually abusing children at church

VALLEJO (KRON) — Police arrested a Vallejo man on Aug. 16 for the continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Vallejo Police Department identified the suspect as 26-year-old Jacob Tyler Hilton.

Additional victims have been identified who were also reportedly sexually abused by Hilton.

According to officials, all of the victims attended First Baptist Church, located at 2025 Sonoma Blvd. in Vallejo.

Police say some of the assaults occurred at the church.

While detectives continue to investigate, they believe there may be more victims.

Authorities encourage anyone with information to contact Detective Rob Greenberg at (707) 648-4280.

