VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — A Vallejo man was sentenced on Monday to 30 years in prison for two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

Tariq Arrhamann Majid, 44, was arrested in 2018 after an investigation into the sharing of online child pornography. Authorities discovered images and videos of Majid sexually abusing two children, one of which was 9 years old at the time.

During the investigation, it surfaced that Majid had contact with many other minors, the DOJ said. He would prey on children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, purporting to be their “mentor” while he groomed them for sexual exploitation.

KRON On is streaming news live now

More alleged victims of Majid have since come forward and he has a case regarding these additional crimes pending in the Solano Superior Court. The case against Majid was investigated by the California Highway Patrol Computer Crimes unit, the FBI, the Golden Gate Special Investigation Unit, and the DOJ.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.