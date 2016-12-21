Vallejo police identify pawn shop owner killed in robbery

VALLEJO (KRON)—Police have identified a Vallejo pawn shop owner killed in an armed robbery on Tuesday afternoon as 49-year-old Timothy Pult.

It happened when two men came into the Pawn Advantage on Spring Road around 3:10 p.m. One of the men had a gun and shot Pult and a 49-year-old male. A dog was also shot and killed.

The other employee had serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The suspects were wearing dark hooded sweatshirts. No other description was immediately available for the suspects.

The Pawn Shop Advantage will be closed until next Tuesday.