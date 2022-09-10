VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – The shooting death of a man killed on Friday is currently being investigated, according to Vallejo Police Department.

Police responded to a report of a shooting on Sonoma Boulevard near Nebraska Street at around 6:26 p.m. The 23-year-old victim was located at the scene suffering from at least one gunshot and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The victim’s identity will be released once next of kin is notified. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Yanette Hernandez (707)-917-4123 or Detective Stephanie McDonough (707)-648-5425.

This shooting death marks the city’s 16th homicide of the year.