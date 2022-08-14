VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Vallejo police are investigating the thirteenth homicide in the city since the start of 2022, according to a press release from Vallejo Police Department.

Just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, officers with VPD were called to the scene of a reported shooting in the 200 block of Solano Avenue. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The VPD Detective Division has taken over the investigation. The motive and circumstances in this shooting are still under investigation. The victim’s name is being withheld until his family can be notified.

If you have information about this case you are asked to contact Detective Murphy at (707) 648-5430 or Detective Phillips at (707) 648-4514.