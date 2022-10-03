VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A Vallejo Police Department officer has been fired for multiple policy violations including unreasonable use of deadly force , according to VPD.

On Monday, Police Chief Shawny Williams issued a Notice of Discipline for termination on one of VPD’s officers. The name of the officer is being withheld from the public due to an order issued by Solano County Courts, police said.

An independent, third-party investigation found that the officer violated numerous department policies. Some of the violations include failure to de-escalate an incident, failure to activate a body-worn camera and use of deadly force which was not reasonable, VPD said.