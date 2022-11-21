VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A sideshow in Vallejo ended with a fire hydrant knocked off its post and a car engulfed in flames on Sunday night, according to the Vallejo Police Department.

Just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, officers received reports of a large sideshow with around 100 participants at the intersection of Sonoma Boulevard and Lemon Street. Video from the scene shows a fire hydrant that was knocked off its post and spewing water on a street corner.

Police say officers were breaking up a sideshow when a white Chrysler 300 at the scene cut off the officers while driving at a fast speed. Officers tried to stop Chrysler, but the driver did not stop, according to police. The driver was pursued for about five miles before hitting a spike strip that had been deployed by police.

The spike strip didn’t stop the suspect, and he continued fleeing as his tires deflated. Eventually sparks from his rims caught fire and engulfed the Chrysler in flames. The driver and a passenger exited the car and continued to flee on foot.

Water spews out of a fire hydrant knocked off its post

KRON On is streaming now

Officers followed and apprehended the suspects. Both were arrested and booked into Solano County Jail. Police say the Chrysler was registered to the mother of the driver in the incident–the car was towed and placed on a 30-day hold.

The sideshow resulted in two misdemeanor arrests and citations and two vehicles were towed in total, according to police.