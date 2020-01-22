Van belonging to Oakland church stolen outside pastor’s home

OAKLAND (KRON) — Reunion is a new church start up in Oakland.

The pastor keeps everything he needs for church inside a van and sets up at Oakland International High School every Sunday for services — that is until the van was stolen two weeks ago.

“Sound and audio equipment, kids ministry supplies, church signage and things we do to offer hospitality to folks,” said Pastor Andy Madsen.

The items stolen out of a church van total about $20,000.

The van was also taken just outside the pastor’s home in North Oakland.

“Get the feeling they knew how to break in and drive off to somewhere they could strip it down,” Madsen said.

The van was recovered about three days later by Oakland police.

“Looked like a professional job. When they recovered the vehicle, the locks had been ripped off the sides, they ripped out the ignition, the sawed off the catalytic converter,” the pastor said. “They didn’t just want what was inside, they wanted pieces of the van itself.”

All but six bibles and goblets were taken from the van and none of it was returned.

Madsen is devastated, but is reminding himself that church can continue on by gathering with those you love.

“That’s not something that can be stolen from you,” he said.

The community is helping by donating on the church’s website.

“I’ve had this happen to me before with my personal vehicle, but this time it meant a lot more because all the materials had been donated, so it stung a little bit more,” Madsen said.

The pastor says he will be parking the van in a garage for now on.

