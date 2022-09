OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Commuters this morning can expect delays following a vehicle accident at the toll plaza of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, according to California Highway Patrol.

All lanes are open again as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The collision occurred just after 5 a.m. when a van collided with a middle barricade.

CHP towed the van and closed a lane. Two toll booths had to be closed.