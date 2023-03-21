SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Gusty winds on Tuesday brought down trees across the Bay Area, one of those trees claimed a life near Portola Valley.

A tree fell on a vehicle that was driving on Alpine Road in San Mateo County near the 280 and the driver was killed earlier Tuesday. The CHP got a report of a tree strike on a van around 1:34 p.m. on Alpine Road just west of Interstate 280.

Crews arrived on the scene and found a large eucalyptus tree had fallen on top of a white plumbing van, crushing its roof. The fire department tried to get the driver out of the van and while they were doing that, another tree came down striking another vehicle behind the van. No on was in the second vehicle and none of the firefighters were injured by the second tree fall.

They were able to reach the sole occupant of the van at 1:55 p.m. and found that person had been killed on impact by the tree.

Both directions on Alpine Road were closed as a result of the incident.