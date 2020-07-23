Vandals attack Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf’s home over defunding police

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Cleanup was underway Wednesday at the home of Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.

On Tuesday, vandals spray painted graffiti across her garage calling for the defunding of Oakland police. An investigation into the incident is now underway but Oakland police are saying little else.

In June, the city council pulled more than $14 million out of OPD’s budget, but Tuesday night they rejected a bid to pull out an additional $11 million.

“None of our colleagues brought forth measures with an analysis of the service impact so we were not able to say yes to any further cuts at this time,” Oakland City Councilmember Lynette Gibson McElhaney said.

Councilmember McElhaney says more defunding and police reform is needed and the council is committed to it, but it can’t happen overnight while maintaining safety.

“How do we employ 150 million in a way that makes us most safe and how do we engage most impacted by violence and that means taking that mandate seriously and not doing something expedient for positive headlines, we are actually doing the work,” McElhaney said.

The mayor voiced similar concerns when she broke a tie, and rejected a second proposal to remove an additional $3 million from OPD’s budget. That bill’s author says while disappointed, he believes reform will come.

“People want things done right away, I understand that, but the important thing is we do it right, we should move onward and I think there is near consensus on the city council to take further steps,” Oakland City Councilmember Dan Kalb said. “It just may happen several months from now instead of next week.”

The council also discussed creating a community task force to look at re-imagining police in the future. The council will discuss that further later this month.

