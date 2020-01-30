Vanessa Bryant posts first public statement following deaths of Kobe, Gigi

US actor and basketball player Kobe Bryant anf his wife Vanessa Laine Bryant attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at the Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa has released her first public statement following the tragic death of her husband and 13-year-old daughter Gigi.

Vanessa’s statement was posted to Instagram Wednesday along with a photo of the Bryant family.

She thanked the millions of people showing her family support, acknowledged how devastated she and her three daughters are, and offered condolences to the crash victims’ families.

Kobe, Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas.

The group was headed to the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks for a basketball tournament.

Vanessa and Kobe married in 2001. Together, they had four daughters.

