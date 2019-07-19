Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Vehicle fire leads to grass fire in San Mateo

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic_118795

SAN MATEO (KRON) — A vehicle fire led to a grass fire in San Mateo Friday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At around 2:48 p.m., a white Ford truck caught on fire that spread to nearby grass on CA-84 at Hildebrand Road in San Mateo County.

The fire is reportedly under control for now, but all lanes are closed in both directions.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and use alternate routes.

It is unknown when the roadway will reopen.

For traffic updates, take a look at our live traffic map.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News