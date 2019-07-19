Vehicle fire leads to grass fire in San Mateo

SAN MATEO (KRON) — A vehicle fire led to a grass fire in San Mateo Friday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At around 2:48 p.m., a white Ford truck caught on fire that spread to nearby grass on CA-84 at Hildebrand Road in San Mateo County.

The fire is reportedly under control for now, but all lanes are closed in both directions.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and use alternate routes.

It is unknown when the roadway will reopen.

