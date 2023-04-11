(KRON) — A car briefly lost control and crashed through a fence, nearly avoiding a building, according to the San Rafael Police Department on Twitter. The crash occurred on the 100 block of Belvedere Street on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the scene and reported that the driver likely mistook the gas pedal for the brake while parking. A photo from the scene showed the car, a four-door compact sedan, had mounted the curb and crashed through the wooden fence.

No one was injured in the collision, police said.