Vendors return to park after Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting

GILROY (KRON) – The community of Gilroy is remembering the lives lost during the Garlic Festival shooting.

Today marks one week since the heartbreaking incident.

Things are still taped and blocked off on Christmas Hill Park, the home of the festival.

This weekend, people and many vendors will be able to return to the scene to retrieve their belongings and start cleaning up the mess left behind.

Many vendors left behind equipment, vehicles, and more after the attack that killed four people, three victims, and the gunman.

16 more people were wounded in the shooting.

All three victims were at what was supposed to be a fun-filled event when their lives were cut short.

25-year-old Trevor Irby, who recently moved to California from New York.

13-year-old Keyla Salazar was from San Jose.

6-year-old Stephen Romero, who was also from San Jose.

The entire area is still under investigation.

If you need to pick anything up, you must go to Rucker Elementary School first where some personal belongings have been collected and brought to.

If there are any tents or larger items, police will bring you into the park by shuttle.

The shuttle runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Monday, services will be closed and starting Tuesday, instead of people meeting at the elementary school, their lost or left belongings will be at Wheeler Auditorium in Civic Center.

