SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s Veterans Day and events around the Bay Area will be held Friday as we honor our nation’s veterans and thank them for their service. Here’s a list of what’s happening on Friday and over the weekend to honor veterans.

Veterans Day aboard the USS Hornet 2022 – Friday, Nov. 11

Veterans Day aboard the USS Hornet gets underway at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 with events continuing until 5 p.m. The floating museum which is housed in a WWII-era aircraft carrier that’s perma-docked in Alameda Point, will conduct a ceremony on the Hangar Deck to honor vets. The ceremony will include a flyover from the Hornet Memorial Squadron, featured speaker Leon Watkins, historian Tim Hampton and musical guests, Ladies First. For more information: Veterans Day @ the USS Hornet 2022 – USS Hornet Museum (uss-hornet.org)

Veterans Day Sail on San Francisco Bay – Friday, Nov. 11

The Schooner Freda B will be taking a sunset sail on the San Francisco Bay to celebrate Veterans Day this year. Passengers will be able to enjoy views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz, Angel Island and the Sausalito Working Waterfront from the deck of the traditional tall ship. An on-deck bar will serve drinks and provisions as passengers get the opportunity to learn about the history of Sausalito’s contribution during the Second World War. For more information: Veterans Day 2022 Sail on San Francisco Bay Tickets, Fri, Nov 11, 2022 at 3:45 PM | Eventbrite

VetsinTech Fall 2022 Gala – Friday, Nov. 11

The VetsinTech Host Committee will be holding its 8th Annual Vets 2.0 “Beyond the Transition” Fall Gala to support VetsinTech and celebrate Veterans Day. The event will take place at the Marines’ Memorial Club in San Francisco and commence with an open bar cocktail reception and silent auction. Dinner, entertainment, awards and a live auction will follow. The semi-formal event will conclude with two hours of open bar. Cocktail service begins at 6 p.m. with the afterparty going until 11 p.m. For more information: VetsinTech Fall 2022 Gala · VetsinTech

Veterans Day Golden Gate Beach Cleanup – Saturday, Nov. 12

Local veterans will gather on Saturday morning for a beach clean-up at Golden Gate Beach. The event begins at 9 a.m. with a morning brief. Bags, gloves, buckets and hand sanitizer will be provided but participants are also encouraged to bring their own buckets and trash grabbers. The event is free and everyone is welcome. Comfortable clothing, including sturdy pants you won’t mind getting dirty, is recommended. Close-toed shoes are required. For more information: Veterans Day Golden Gate Beach Cleanup, San Francisco CA – Nov 12, 2022 – 9:30 AM (415area.com)

Petaluma Veterans Day Parade – Friday, Nov. 11

The annual Petaluma Veterans Day Parade returns this year with the theme, “Korean War Veterans, You Are Not Forgotten.” The Petaluma parade will honor veterans of the Korean War beginning at 12 p.m. with music playing in the gazebo before the parade kicks off at 1 p.m. That will be followed by a return to the gazebo for prayer, pledge of allegiance and program. For more information: Home (petalumaveteransparade.com)

San Jose Veterans Day Parade – Friday, Nov. 11

The 104th consecutive Veterans Day Parade in downtown San Jose will begin Friday morning at 11 a.m. and go until 2 p.m. For more information: Veterans Day Parade 2022 – San Jose Downtown (sjdowntown.com)

Mount Diablo Beacon to be lit – Friday, Nov. 11

The Mount Diablo Summit Beacon will be lit on Friday from sunset to sunrise to honor Veterans Day. The historic beacon was originally lit in 1928 by Charles Lindbergh as one of five transcontinental guides on the West Coast to assist commercial aviation. It’s the last of the remaining beacons that can still be lit. For more information: Mount Diablo Beacon to Be Lit to Honor Veterans Day – Save Mount Diablo