Veterinary hospitals offering free boarding for pets affected by California wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Humans aren’t the only ones affected by wildfires burning in California — and one veterinary clinic with locations statewide is stepping up to care for animals displaced from their homes.

VCA Animal Hospitals has 165 clinics across California and as fires burn in Southern California and Sonoma County, animals affected by the fire can be boarded for free at the hospitals.

The veterinary hospital says space may be limited due to the impact of evacuations.

Pet owners are encouraged to call the clinic ahead and verify there is space for their animal.

VCA Animal Hospitals have more than 920 locations across the U.S., Canada and Japan.

To find a hospital near you, click here.

The Kincade Fire remains at 66,231 acres and is 5 percent contained.