SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Vice President Kamala Harris touched down in San Francisco Wednesday evening to attend private events in the city.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf were both on the tarmac to greet the Vice President. KRON4 reported last week that Mayor Breed had tested positive for COVID.

The Vice President’s last visit to California came earlier this month when she toured the Dream Big Children’s Center in Monrovia. At the event the Vice President stated, “It’s really great to be home.”