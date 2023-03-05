OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person was attacked by two dogs after an altercation with their owner early Sunday morning in Oakland, according to the Oakland Police Department.

The attack occurred just after 5 a.m. on the 3600 block of Mandela Parkway. Police received a report that two people were involved in an altercation and one of them had two “aggressive” dogs.

After arriving on scene police found a person who had been attacked by both dogs. Emergency medical crews took the victim to a local hospital for treatment. The current condition of the victim is unknown at this time, according to police.

Animal control was contacted to handle the dogs. Video from the scene shows at least one of the dogs being placed into a police SUV by an officer.

Police have opened an investigation into the attack. If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact OPD at 510-238-3426.