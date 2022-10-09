The city of Antioch, Calif. police department logo. (Photo courtesy of the Antioch Police Department)

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A man has died after being shot in an Antioch parking lot, according to the Antioch Police Department.

At around 11:55 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the 2600 block of Belmont Lane. Officers located one male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said.

Officers began administering first aid while waiting for paramedics to arrive. The victim ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

This incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Antioch Police Department at (925)-778-2441.