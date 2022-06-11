SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — South San Francisco Police arrested a suspect after a reported stabbing near their station Saturday morning, say police.

According to police, at approximately 9:30a.m. a male approached a utility worker who was on the 900 block of Antoinette Lane and stabbed him. According to police the attack was unprovoked. The victim then walked to the South San Francisco Police Department lobby and reported the stabbing.

Police were later able to arrest the suspect, and they currently have him in custody. The stabbing was first reported in a tweet from SSFPD. The tweet specified that the lobby of SSFPD was closed for a few hours, and police say this was due to blood from the victim being spilled in the area.

This is still an active investigation, and police say they will release a formal press later today.