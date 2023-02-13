NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman who was killed when her car was struck by a SMART Train on Friday has been identified. Lucy Lau Hom, 83, of Novato, was the sole occupant of the vehicle which was driving eastbound on the Hamilton Parkway and failed to yield or stop at a train crossing at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2022.

According to police, there were flashing warning lights and crossing alarms activated, but Hom did not heed the warnings and was subsequently struck by a SMART Train headed in the southbound direction.

KRON On is streaming live news now

First responders arrived on the scene a short time later but due to the extent of Hom’s injuries, no resuscitative measures were taken and she was pronounced deceased on the scene. Forensic postmortem examinations and toxicology testing will be performed in the coming days, police said. The cause and manner of death are pending the conclusion of the investigation.

The Novato Police Department and the Marin County Sheriff’s Office Coroner Division are conducting the investigation, which is described as active and ongoing.