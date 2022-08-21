SISKIYOU CO., Calif. (KRON) – Four people who died in the McKinney Fire, California’s largest wildfire this year, have been positively identified, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.

KRON ON is streaming live news now

Rapid DNA technology and dental analysis revealed the identity of the four fatalities related to the McKinney Fire. Next-of-kin have been notified prior to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office releasing the victims’ names.

The McKinney Fire victims:

Kathleen Shoopman, age 73, of Klamath River, California

Charles Kays, age 79, of Klamath River, California

Judith Kays, age 82, of Klamath River, California

John Cogan, age 76, of Klamath River, California

In a Facebook post, Siskiyou County Sheriff, Jeremiah LaRue said, “The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victims. If you are willing, please keep those affected by this fire in your prayers.”

The McKinney Fire is currently 95% contained and has burned over 60,000 acres since it started on July 29, according to Cal Fire. The fire forced multiple evacuation orders and warnings and prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to issue a state of emergency for the county.