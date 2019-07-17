VIDEO: Ayesha Curry tries to Milly Rock, Steph reacts to a giant hot dog

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Summer is in full swing and the Curry’s are seemingly enjoying all the caveats of the season, including but not limited to gigantic hot dogs and viral dance moves caught on camera.

If you’re just waking up this Wednesday morning, Oakland’s own king and queen Steph and Ayesha are trending on Twitter and some of you may be wondering what could’ve possibly happened now.

Ayesha’s making waves this time for her attempt at the Milly Rock, shared on social media by New York radio station HOT 97.

Check out her moves:

If you aren’t familiar with the Milly Rock, it refers to the viral dance started by hip-hop artist 2 Milly back in 2014 when he uttered the famous hook “I Milly Rock on any block.”

2 Milly inspired lots of people to Milly Rock around their blocks, including Ayesha showcasing her moves 5 years later.

Here’s a video of people Milly Rocking around New York City for reference:

That same day Ayesha celebrated the opening of her and chef Michael Mina’s new International Smoke restaurant in Del Mar near San Diego.

Now Steph on the other hand is inspiring memes everywhere after video of his reaction to a really big hot dog was posted on Ayesha’s Instagram story.

Of course, his reaction is priceless.

In the video, Ayesha can be heard saying, “Gonna enjoy your lunch?” as Steph stares in disbelief at a huge hot dog slathered in cheese and other gooey goodness.

“Yea, for the next three days!” Steph responds.

Ayesha prompts her hubby to put his hand next to it as a comparison, and she chuckles as she says, “and you’ve got some big hands too.”

Fresh off of Ayesha’s IG story 🤣 pic.twitter.com/96oBjqlLju — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) July 16, 2019

Steph makes a face, and people are pretty much going from there.

Lebron eatin tacos with AD while steph out on hot dog lunch dates with ms heylookatme https://t.co/9zh2WwRrCX — thearmyveteran (@HighARMYVeteran) July 17, 2019

Ayesha got steph looking like a child at the supermarket after their mom tells them to put it back pic.twitter.com/pNdMI6pYD4 — link (@1nolink) July 17, 2019

Steph: Can I just eat baby?



Ayesha: I SAID PUT YOUR HAND NEXT TO IT. DONT MAKE ME RECORD THIS AGAINpic.twitter.com/2CVUalPGUs — Not Coach K (@ltsNotCoachK) July 17, 2019

Just Steph and Ayesha enjoying the finer things in life!