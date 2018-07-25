VIDEO: BART riders express fear after killing of Nia Wilson

Some BART riders are expressing concern for their safety following a string of three killings, including that of 18-year-old Nia Young.

The other deadly attacks happened at Bay Fair Station in Hayward and Pleasant Hill Station.

According to a BART crime stats report, there has been increase in violent crimes at BART compared to this time last year.

This includes assault, robberies, rape, and most recently homicides.

In a press conference yesterday, BART officials said they put at least four officers on a given subway per shift.

However, one rider tells KRON4 she’s never seen a BART officer on the subway.

Another man says he stopped riding BART altogether simply because he does not feel safe.

“It’s just really concerning hearing about all the crime on BART so I feel very safe on Caltrans trains. So I drive straight here and take the Caltrans instead of riding BART in Daly City and riding it down here,” Bob Javinski said.

Other riders tell KRON4 they would feel safer if they saw more officers, and that the recent killings on BART are making them hesitate to use the transportation system at all.

